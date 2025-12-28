Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz SE lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% in the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $83.61 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

