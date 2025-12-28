FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 117.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,048,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,774,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,166,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,221,000 after purchasing an additional 669,274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,851,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,543,000 after buying an additional 702,763 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,831,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,378,000 after buying an additional 141,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,204,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,430,000 after buying an additional 3,094,388 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

