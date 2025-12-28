iShares Large Cap Deep Quarterly Laddered ETF (BATS:IVVB) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

iShares Large Cap Deep Quarterly Laddered ETF (BATS:IVVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.48 and last traded at $33.4633. 3,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

iShares Large Cap Deep Quarterly Laddered ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $288.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares Large Cap Deep Quarterly Laddered ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a downside hedge against declines occurring in the range of 5-20%, during a calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options. IVVB was launched on Jun 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

