Short Interest in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Expands By 61.6%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,781 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the November 30th total of 5,435 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,442 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 40,442 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZIJMY opened at $92.50 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.16.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: ZIJMY) is a China-based mining company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining, smelting and refining of gold, copper, zinc, lead and other precious metals. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fujian Province, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest gold producers, with integrated operations spanning the full value chain from resource development to metal processing.

The company’s core business activities encompass mineral exploration, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and concentrate smelting.

