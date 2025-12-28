NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.2950. Approximately 410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th.

About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028

The NewtekOne, Inc 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 are senior unsecured debt obligations issued by NewtekOne, Inc (NASDAQ:NEWTI). The notes bear a fixed annual interest rate of 8.00%, payable semi-annually, and mature in 2028. As senior unsecured obligations, they rank pari passu with all other existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness of NewtekOne, Inc and rank ahead of any subordinated debt in the company’s capital structure.

NewtekOne, Inc is the holding company for Newtek, a publicly traded business development company that provides a diversified suite of financial and business services to small and medium-sized enterprises across the United States.

