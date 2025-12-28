Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $16,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,217.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $61.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

