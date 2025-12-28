Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX) and eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Head-To-Head Review

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) and Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptogenix has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eFFECTOR Therapeutics and Synaptogenix”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eFFECTOR Therapeutics N/A N/A -$35.81 million ($13.08) 0.00 Synaptogenix N/A N/A -$12.77 million ($20.16) -0.21

Synaptogenix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eFFECTOR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.7% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares eFFECTOR Therapeutics and Synaptogenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eFFECTOR Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Synaptogenix N/A -240.92% -150.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and Synaptogenix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eFFECTOR Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Synaptogenix 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

eFFECTOR Therapeutics beats Synaptogenix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; and Zotatifin, a small molecule inhibitor of eukaryotic initiation factor 4A (eIF4E), which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors, as well as completed Phase 2a open-label expansion cohort in combination with fulvestrant and abemaciclib to treat patients with ER+ breast cancer. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer Inc. to research and develop small molecules that target eIF4E. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. Synaptogenix, Inc. has licensing agreements with Stanford University; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

