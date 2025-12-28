First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Short Interest Down 73.0% in December

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 47,963 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the November 30th total of 177,738 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,943 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,943 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA FXN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,510. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $271.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 125.7% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 96,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 65.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 222,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 77,794 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 33,603.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 53,765 shares during the period.

About First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

