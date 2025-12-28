Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Short Interest Down 69.5% in December

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 416,767 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the November 30th total of 1,366,967 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,156,742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,156,742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

CQQQ stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,481. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $61.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,571,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,936.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 197,312 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

