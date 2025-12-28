Short Interest in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Grows By 90.8%

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,869 shares, a growth of 90.8% from the November 30th total of 2,552 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,192 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,192 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.07. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65.

Get AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 241,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 81,445 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $785,000.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.