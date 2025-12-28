AB Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDFI) Short Interest Update

AB Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,364 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the November 30th total of 2,219 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,979 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,979 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AB Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDFI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,858. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82. AB Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $35.11 and a twelve month high of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB Short Duration Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDFI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AB Short Duration Income ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,729,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,269,000 after buying an additional 638,816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AB Short Duration Income ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in AB Short Duration Income ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 29,389 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AB Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

AB Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The AB Short Duration Income ETF (SDFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US and foreign income-producing fixed income securities with various credit ratings and maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than three years. SDFI was launched on Dec 12, 2018 and is issued by AB Funds.

