OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC) Short Interest Up 86.9% in December

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,150 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the November 30th total of 10,784 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OALC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.11. 11,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,450. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a market cap of $181.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.93. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $36.82.

Get OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 248.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 925,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period.

About OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.