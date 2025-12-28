Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 482,468 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the November 30th total of 248,836 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 429,513 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 429,513 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DBC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $22.70. 686,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 555.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

