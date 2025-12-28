Rockefeller Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RGEF) Short Interest Up 137.6% in December

Rockefeller Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 468 shares, a growth of 137.6% from the November 30th total of 197 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,572 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,572 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Rockefeller Global Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rockefeller Global Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Rockefeller Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RGEF – Free Report) by 238.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Rockefeller Global Equity ETF worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rockefeller Global Equity ETF alerts:

Rockefeller Global Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Rockefeller Global Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. 1,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,012. Rockefeller Global Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $764.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08.

About Rockefeller Global Equity ETF

The Rockefeller Global Equity ETF (RGEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US and developed market companies, allowing for up to 30% of its assets to be invested in emerging and frontier markets. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation RGEF was launched on Oct 25, 2024 and is issued by Rockefeller Capital Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockefeller Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockefeller Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.