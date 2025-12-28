Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AKR. Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 4.21%.The business had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 32.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia’s portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

