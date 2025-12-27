Oasis Network Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $84.90 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.10 or 0.03343902 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00014354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00006777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,487,330,394 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasis.net. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is oasis.net/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,487,288,039 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.01074284 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $1,549,769.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasis.net/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.