Efforce (WOZX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $670.98

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Efforce has a market capitalization of $861.15 thousand and $670.98 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Efforce has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Efforce token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efforce Profile

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

