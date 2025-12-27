JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,762 shares, an increase of 292.6% from the November 30th total of 6,052 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,332 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,332 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

BBMC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,406. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.74. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $77.29 and a 1 year high of $110.04.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBMC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

