Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Short Interest Update

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 32 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 8 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

Shares of MODVF stock remained flat at $11.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. Melcor Developments has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd (OTCMKTS: MODVF) is a Canadian real estate development and property management company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The firm specializes in master-planned residential and commercial communities, offering land development, construction, leasing and property management services. Its diversified portfolio encompasses single-family lots, multi-family residential projects, shopping centres, industrial parks and office complexes.

Originally founded in 1923 as a contracting business serving western Canada, Melcor transitioned into land development in the mid-20th century and went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 1968.

