CHS Inc (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,338 shares, a growth of 112.7% from the November 30th total of 5,330 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,509 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18,509 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CHS Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CHSCP stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. CHS has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc (NASDAQ: CHSCP) is a global agribusiness cooperative owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. The company operates through two primary segments: energy and agriculture. In its energy segment, CHS markets refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products under the Cenex® brand and supplies wholesale fuel to a network of branded and unbranded retail sites. Its agriculture segment provides grain marketing, oilseed processing, crop nutrients, agronomy services and risk management solutions to producers in North America and key global markets.

The company’s product portfolio spans a wide range of offerings designed to support food and energy supply chains.

