Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 47,021 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the November 30th total of 100,426 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,319 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Hochschild Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS HCHDF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,807. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51.

Hochschild Mining plc is a London?based precious metals company engaged in the exploration, development and operation of underground silver and gold mines. The company focuses on extracting and processing high-grade ore through conventional underground mining methods, with silver as its primary product and gold as a valuable by?product. Its operations encompass a full value chain, from exploration and feasibility studies to production and marketing of refined metals.

The company traces its heritage to early 20th?century mining initiatives in South America and has built a strategic presence across Latin America.

