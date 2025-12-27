Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Short Interest Down 52.8% in December

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 58,940 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the November 30th total of 124,949 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,277 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,277 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HAUZ stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,972. The company has a market capitalization of $911.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

