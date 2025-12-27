Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,490 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the November 30th total of 56,803 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,539 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 149,539 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHW. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $9,968,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,631,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 23.0% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,656,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 310,155 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 127.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 402,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 225,728 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 91.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 118,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

CHW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. 132,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $7.86.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ: CHW) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing across a broad range of income-producing securities, with an emphasis on global convertible and high-yield fixed income instruments. By combining traditional and non-traditional income sources, CHW aims to deliver a dynamic income stream that can adapt to varying market conditions.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes convertible bonds, corporate credit, preferred equities, emerging market debt and dividend-paying common stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.