Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CCEF) Short Interest Update

Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,811 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the November 30th total of 13,585 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,067 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.2%

CCEF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

About Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF

The Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (CCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in income-producing closed-end funds trading at attractive discounts. The fund seeks to deliver high current income and long-term capital appreciation. CCEF was launched on Jan 16, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

