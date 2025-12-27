Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Drops By 50.5%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,155 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the November 30th total of 32,610 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 476,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 476,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Rare Element Resources Stock Down 1.2%

OTCMKTS REEMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 244,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,338. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $412.99 million, a P/E ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 1.08. Rare Element Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

About Rare Element Resources

(Get Free Report)

Rare Element Resources is a U.S.-based exploration and development company focused on rare earth element deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Bear Lodge project in northeastern Wyoming, which hosts both light and heavy rare earth oxides such as neodymium, praseodymium and dysprosium. Rare Element Resources is working to advance this project through feasibility, permitting and eventual commercial production to establish a domestic supply of critical minerals.

Incorporated in the mid-2000s and headquartered in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Rare Element Resources has conducted extensive drilling, metallurgical test work and engineering studies to refine its processing technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.