Beta Finance (BETA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.48 Thousand

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $3.48 thousand worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

