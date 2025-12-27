BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.31 Million

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. One BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $5.56 thousand worth of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,410.01 or 0.99924654 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,253.30 or 0.99680859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Profile

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s genesis date was May 29th, 2024. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official website is billiondollarcat.com. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official Twitter account is @billydollarcat. The official message board for BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT is billiondollarcat.com.

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Billy (Bitcoin) (BILLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Billy (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Billy (Bitcoin) is 0.00216295 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $7,920.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://billiondollarcat.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

