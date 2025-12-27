Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 56.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,770 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 130,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 31,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 59,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,959 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.