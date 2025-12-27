World Investment Advisors Purchases 12,583 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

World Investment Advisors raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.18. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $120.81. The company has a market capitalization of $502.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $351,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 28,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,758.96. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

