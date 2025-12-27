Voya Investment Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,710 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 60,995 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

