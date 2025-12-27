RETARDIO (RETARDIO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $950.70 Thousand

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. RETARDIO has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $950.70 thousand worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RETARDIO has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar. One RETARDIO token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RETARDIO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87,433.74 or 1.00014467 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,253.30 or 0.99680859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About RETARDIO

RETARDIO was first traded on January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official website is retardio.xyz. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiolove.

Buying and Selling RETARDIO

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.0032695 USD and is up 12.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $837,852.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RETARDIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RETARDIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RETARDIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RETARDIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.