Gigachad (GIGA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.82 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Gigachad has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Gigachad token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gigachad has a market capitalization of $37.82 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,433.74 or 1.00014467 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,253.30 or 0.99680859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gigachad Token Profile

Gigachad was first traded on January 2nd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.00392064 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $1,416,917.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

