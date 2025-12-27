One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares $SPDN

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,525 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares makes up about 3.9% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $4,236,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter worth about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $2,654,000. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 256,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDN opened at $9.31 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

