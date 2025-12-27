SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (SFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.669 per share on Monday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 88.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.
SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund Price Performance
