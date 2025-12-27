Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,054 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Ingredion worth $36,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 810.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $40,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ingredion by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $124.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $168.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on Ingredion from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $111.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.31 and a 1-year high of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

