Marotta Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF $EWD

Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 243,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 170,892 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 65,739.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares during the period. Obsido Oy purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the second quarter worth $649,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Up 0.7%

EWD opened at $49.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $338.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Company Profile

