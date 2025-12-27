Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $781,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,262,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,809,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of VOE stock opened at $179.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $181.92.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
