Marotta Asset Management Has $28.81 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 190.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $215.40 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $218.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.72 and a 200-day moving average of $205.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

