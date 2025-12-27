Samsonite Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,094 shares, an increase of 388.1% from the November 30th total of 429 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,166 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,166 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMSEY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Samsonite Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group raised Samsonite Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Samsonite Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SMSEY

Samsonite Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSEY opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. Samsonite Group has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter. Samsonite Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Samsonite Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsonite Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS: SMSEY) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of luggage, travel bags and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans hard?side and soft?side suitcases, business cases, backpacks, travel accessories and outdoor gear. With a broad range of innovative materials and features such as lightweight polycarbonate shells, integrated locks and expansion capabilities, Samsonite serves both leisure and corporate travelers seeking durability, functionality and style.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Samsonite distributes its products through a diversified network of over 1,000 direct?to?consumer retail outlets, e-commerce platforms and wholesale partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.