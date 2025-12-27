Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rises By 360.9%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 228,848 shares, a growth of 360.9% from the November 30th total of 49,657 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,530 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 412,530 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Carrefour Price Performance

CRRFY stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRRFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrefour has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Carrefour

Carrefour is a French multinational retail corporation established in 1959 and headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. As one of the world’s largest retail chains, the company pioneered the hypermarket concept in Europe, combining a supermarket and department store under one roof. Over the decades, Carrefour has expanded its footprint to encompass a variety of store formats, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash & carry outlets, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms, catering to a wide range of consumer needs.

Carrefour’s core business activities revolve around food retailing, non-food products and services.

