Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.42 and traded as high as $30.42. Ameresco shares last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 209,986 shares changing hands.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ameresco from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $525.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.41 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at $670,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Ameresco by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas?to?energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

