Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.06 and traded as high as $12.88. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $12.5050, with a volume of 179,468 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research raised Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASYS

Amtech Systems Trading Up 2.2%

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 39.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global supplier of capital equipment and aftermarket parts for the solar photovoltaic and semiconductor industries. The company’s solutions support key steps in wafer and cell production, offering both new machinery and spares designed to optimize yield, throughput and energy efficiency. Amtech operates through two primary segments: solar manufacturing and semiconductor & electronics packaging.

In its solar segment, Amtech provides diffusion furnaces, epitaxy reactors and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) systems used in high-volume solar cell fabrication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.