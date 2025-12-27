Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,381 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 46,100.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 68.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 141.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Astera Labs Stock Down 1.6%

Astera Labs stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.77 and a 200-day moving average of $157.73. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $262.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 150.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 90,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $13,088,512.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,599,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,467,827.50. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 11,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,452.93. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 586,936 shares of company stock valued at $89,331,140. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.17.

Get Our Latest Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.