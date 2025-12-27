JBR Co Financial Management Inc Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $232.52 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.09 and a 200 day moving average of $226.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. President Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Arete Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,076,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.