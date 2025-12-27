Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $653,000 in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 21.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 88,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.9% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 697,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,662 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $150.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.11 and a 200 day moving average of $152.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $302.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.68. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Stories

