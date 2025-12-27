Reviewing Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) & Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) and Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Atlas Copco and Ingersoll Rand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 1 2 3 0 2.33 Ingersoll Rand 0 7 4 0 2.36

Ingersoll Rand has a consensus price target of $91.44, indicating a potential upside of 12.55%. Given Ingersoll Rand’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ingersoll Rand is more favorable than Atlas Copco.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ingersoll Rand pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Atlas Copco pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ingersoll Rand pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Ingersoll Rand shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ingersoll Rand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Copco and Ingersoll Rand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco 16.08% 25.42% 13.46% Ingersoll Rand 7.31% 12.14% 6.88%

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingersoll Rand has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Copco and Ingersoll Rand”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $16.72 billion 5.33 $2.82 billion $0.56 32.64 Ingersoll Rand $7.46 billion 4.30 $838.60 million $1.35 60.18

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Ingersoll Rand. Atlas Copco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingersoll Rand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Atlas Copco

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, expanders and pumps, and medical air solutions. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps; abatement and integrated systems; industrial assembly tools and solutions; self-pierce riveting solutions; adhesive dispensing and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, and drills and other pneumatic products; machine vision solutions; construction and demolition tools; mobile compressors, generators, and energy storage systems; and industrial flow, portable power, portable flow, and portable air products, as well as specialty rental services. The company serves the semiconductor and flat panel, industrial manufacturing, civil engineering, demolition, exploration drilling, automotive, off-highway vehicles, electronics, aerospace, energy, food, pharmaceutical, textile, and other industries. Atlas Copco AB was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc. The Precision and Science Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and markets diaphragm, piston, water-powered, peristaltic, gear, vane, progressive cavity, and syringe pumps; and gas boosters, hydrogen compression systems, automated liquid handling systems, odorant injection systems, controls, software, and other related components and accessories for liquid and gas dosing, transfer, dispensing, compression, sampling, pressure management, and flow control in specialized or critical applications under the Air Dimensions, Albin, ARO, Dosatron, Haskel, Ingersoll Rand, LMI, Maximus, Milton Roy, MP, Oberdorfer, Seepex, Thomas, Welch, Williams, YZ, and Zinnser Analytic brand names. This segment's products are used in medical, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, water and wastewater, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, agriculture, and other markets. It sells through an integrated network of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ingersoll Rand Inc. in March 2020. Ingersoll Rand Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.