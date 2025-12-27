Critical Comparison: Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) & XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL)

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sotera Health and XWELL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health 4.82% 43.69% 6.54% XWELL -51.85% -352.37% -64.88%

Volatility & Risk

Sotera Health has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XWELL has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

91.0% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of XWELL shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Sotera Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of XWELL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sotera Health and XWELL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 3 4 0 2.57 XWELL 1 0 0 0 1.00

Sotera Health presently has a consensus target price of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.56%. Given Sotera Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than XWELL.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sotera Health and XWELL”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health $1.10 billion 4.57 $44.34 million $0.19 93.16 XWELL $33.90 million 0.11 -$16.85 million ($3.37) -0.18

Sotera Health has higher revenue and earnings than XWELL. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotera Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sotera Health beats XWELL on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems. The company also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, as well as technical assistance, regulatory consulting, and advisory services. It serves medical devices, pharmaceuticals, food safety, agricultural products, cancer treatment, and high-performance materials industries, as well as commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc. provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment offers diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public but has transitioned to the CDC's bio-surveillance program; and provides marketing support through HyperPointe business to various health and health-related channels. The Napple Wax Center segment offers skincare and cometic products, as well as face and body waxing services. The Treat segment provides access to wellness services for travelers at on-site centers, consisting of self-guided yoga, meditation, and low impact weight exercises programs. The company offers its services through stores, kiosks, and online. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL, Inc. in October 2022. XWELL, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

