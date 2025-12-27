Critical Analysis: Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) vs. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BHP Group and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 1 7 0 2 2.30 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 2 10 1 2.92

BHP Group presently has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.60%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $130.78, indicating a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than BHP Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Wheaton Precious Metals 54.72% 13.32% 12.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares BHP Group and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.8% of BHP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BHP Group pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BHP Group and Wheaton Precious Metals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $51.26 billion 3.06 $9.02 billion N/A N/A Wheaton Precious Metals $1.28 billion 43.84 $529.14 million $2.20 56.39

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Volatility and Risk

BHP Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats BHP Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in the mining, smelting, and refining of nickel, as well as potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

