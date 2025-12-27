Head-To-Head Survey: Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) vs. TEN (NASDAQ:XHLD)

TEN (NASDAQ:XHLD – Get Free Report) and Etsy (NYSE:ETSY – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TEN and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TEN -335.04% -346.32% -110.44% Etsy 6.38% -29.07% 11.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TEN and Etsy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TEN 1 0 0 0 1.00 Etsy 0 4 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

99.5% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of TEN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Etsy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TEN and Etsy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TEN $3.50 million 1.42 -$2.97 million ($6.15) -0.27 Etsy $2.81 billion 1.96 $303.28 million $1.42 39.30

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than TEN. TEN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Etsy beats TEN on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TEN



We are a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services headquartered in Pennsylvania. We mainly produce virtual and hybrid events and physical events. Virtual and hybrid events involve virtual and hybrid event planning, production and broadcasting services, and continuing education services, all of which are supported by our proprietary Xyvid Pro Platform. Physical events mainly involve live streaming and video recording of physical events. TEN Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Pennsylvania as a business corporation on February 12, 2024. Its previous name was “The Events Network, Inc.” and it changed its name to “TEN Holdings, Inc.” on June 20, 2024. TEN Holdings, Inc. was converted to a Nevada corporation on July 24, 2024. Our principal executive office is located at 1170 Wheeler Way, Langhorne, PA.

About Etsy



Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; and Sell on Etsy, an application to enable enhanced onboarding and video uploading. Additionally, it offers Etsy seller analytics pages that provides insights regarding traffic acquisition for their shops; Targeted Offers, a sales and promotions tool, and social media tool; and accounting and bookkeeping services. The company also provides educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. As of December 31, 2021, it connected a total of 7.5 million active sellers to 96.3 million active buyers; and had 120 million items for sale. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

