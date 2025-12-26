Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,120 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the November 30th total of 17,241 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,349 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 46,349 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Soluna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNHP traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 164,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,382. Soluna has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc is a renewable energy infrastructure and computing company focused on pairing underutilized clean power sources with high-performance computing applications. Through its proprietary modular data center technology, Soluna develops and operates facilities that can scale computing workloads for blockchain, machine learning, scientific research and other power-intensive tasks. The company’s platform is designed to balance grid stability by drawing on wind and solar resources during periods of surplus generation.

One of Soluna’s flagship initiatives is a development project near Tangier, Morocco, where the company has rights to construct and operate up to 250 megawatts of wind-powered generation capacity alongside its scalable data center modules.

